Lenovo’s new laptops have leather

Lenovo launched a new laptop series Aug.31 , the Yoga 9i, and it comes with leather.

The new Yoga series consists of the Yoga Slim 9i (also called the IdeaPad 9i in North America), which comes in 15.6 and 14-inch displays, and the Yoga 9i. While the latter only comes in 14-inch, it can be folded all the way back and be used as a tablet.

Designed for portability, the Yoga Slim 9i weighs 1.26kg (2.77lbs) and 13.9mm (0.54 inches). The convertible yoga 9i is just slightly thicker and heavier at 1.37kg (3.02 lbs). The 15-inch Yoga Slim 9i is the heaviest, weighing in at 2kg (4.4lbs).

The Yoga series can be outfitted with up to a 4K IPS display certified for VESA DisplayHDR 400. The 4K display can cover up to 90 per cent DCI-P3 color gamut and reach a 500nit peak brightness.

Both the Yoga 9i and Slim 9i will use Intel’s upcoming Tiger Lake processors. The 15-inch Yoga 9i Slim can also be configured with 10th-gen Intel Core i9 HK processor and dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti MaxQ graphics.

Lenovo decided that laptops need leather to up its premium factor. The 14-inch Yoga Slim 9i comes with a black leather cover bonded by default. The leather cover is an optional purchase for the Yoga 9i, but not for the 15-inch Yoga Slim 9i. Lenovo said the leather cover has been tested for everyday wear and tear, including UV exposure and up to 3kg of pulling force.

The 14-inch Yoga Slim 9i and Yoga 9i convertible will be available in October starting at US$1,400 for the metal version. Adding leather tacks on an extra US$300. The 15-inch model starts at $1,600 and will be available in November.

