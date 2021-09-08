Lenovo launches two new IdeaPads with Windows 11

Announced at the Lenovo Tech World event on Sept. 8, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro are the first Lenovo laptops that will ship with Windows 11.

Name Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro Dimensions and Weight Thinnest point: 14.9mm Weight: 1kg (2.37 lbs) Thinnest point: 17.4mm Weight: 2.1kg (4.6 lbs) Screen 14” QHD+ 2880 x1800p, 90Hz, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3, AAR 91%, Dolby Vision HDR, optional touchscreen 16” 2.5K, 16:10 touchscreen, 500 nits, 100% sRGB, Dolby Vision HDR, AAR 92%, optional 120Hz Processor Up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Graphics NVIDIA GeForce MX450 discrete graphics (optional)

Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 discrete graphics (optional)

Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics Memory Up to 16GB LPDDR4x Up to 16GB DDR4 Storage Up to 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD Up to 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Battery 61WHr with Rapid Charge Express 75WHr with Rapid Charge Boost Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

Alexa voice assistant Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

Alexa voice assistant Ports 2x USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2, PD 3.0, DisplayPort 1.4)1 x USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2)

1 x Audio Combo Jack 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x SD Card, HDMI

1 x USB Type-C (full function)

1 x Audio Jack

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon sits on the premium end of Lenovo’s IdeaPad family.

Sporting a 14-inch Samsung-made OLED display with a QHD+ resolution, the Slim 7 Carbon is VESA DisplayHDR 500 approved. It’s also factory calibrated for accurate colours and covers 100 per cent of the sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamut for professional work. Additionally, its 90Hz refresh rate means smoother animations and a 600 nit peak brightness should make reading outdoors easier.

Inside, the IdeaPad Slim 7 carbon packs up to an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, an optional MX450 graphics, 16GB of LPDDR4x memory and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. Its 61 WHr battery lasts up to 14.5 hours of use and gains 3 hours of use on a 15-minute charge. Lenovo has also added AI fan controls to balance between performance and thermals.

The device is crafted from carbon fibre and magnesium alloy for high durability. Lenovo says it endured MIL-STD 810H testing to prove that it can withstand accidental bumps and drops. The device measures 14.9mm thin and weighs 1 kg (2.37lbs).

Port roster includes three USB Type-C ports and a 3.5mm audio jack.

To round it off, the IdeaPad Slim 7 comes with a time-of-flight sensor for presence detection. Its IR sensor is Windows Hello compatible, and it comes with Alexa built-in for hands-free operation.

The IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon will be available in October starting at US$1,290.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro

The IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro brings high-performance in a larger 16-inch form factor. Its IPS QHD touch display can reach a 500 nit brightness and up to 120Hz refresh rate. While its colour gamut isn’t as wide as the IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon, it still covers 100 per cent of sRGB colour space and is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified.

The IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro is also equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory and 1TB of PCIe storage. What sets it apart from its smaller sibling is the optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics for better gaming performance and higher productivity in hardware-accelerated graphics workloads.

With a bigger body comes a bigger battery. The IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro uses a 75WHr battery with rapid charge technology that provides two hours of juice on a 15-minute change.

It also comes with more ports, featuring 2 USB-A ports, 1 SD card slot, 1 HDMI port, 1 USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Its other features include a smart noise-cancelling microphone, IR camera for Windows Hello, and Alexa voice assistant. The laptop measures 17.4mm at its thinnest point and starts at 2.1 kg (4.6 lbs).

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro will be available this October starting at US$1,449.