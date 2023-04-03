SUBSCRIBE
28
0
Government & Public SectorLegalPrivacySecurity

Law enforcement scrambling to keep us safe amid rapidly evolving technologies : CCA report

Ashee Pamma

Canadians are now ‘digital-by-default’, accessing their work and essential services daily, online. But this has led the way for malicious actors to increasingly target people’s privacy and human rights.

The Council of Canadian Academies (CCA), a non-profit public corporation that assesses science and technology related to public issues, detailed in a new report how the surge of cyber-enabled harms is creating significant challenges for governments, law enforcement, and the private sector to protect online communities.

The number of cyber-related harms such as harassment, fraud, and hate propaganda has dramatically risen since 2014. But many ill-defined online harms are either considered not criminal or go unreported.

For instance, online harms are enabled by recent technologies like cryptocurrencies and crowdfunding sites, the dark web, and social media, which are decentralized, invite little oversight and give criminals the option of anonymity.

“Police are often hindered in their ability to investigate criminal activities that take place online, and grapple with outdated organizational structures, a massive volume of digital evidence, and inadequate resources,” noted the CCA. “Additionally, the justice system is facing considerable challenges applying existing legal frameworks to harmful online behaviours.”

According to the report, a collective effort including legal and non-legal approaches is required to protect people’s privacy and dignity in the digital age, while enabling better responsiveness to the needs of victims and survivors.

Community support, educational programs, and corporate social responsibility remain key to fostering a safer online ecosystem. Cooperation and coordination across jurisdictions, civil societies, policy makers, and law enforcement agencies are also crucial, to keep people safe in the digital age.

The CCA report, titled Vulnerable Connections, was sponsored by Public Safety Canada. See the full report here.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
ITSM guru Malcolm Fry passes away
Next article
CIO Association of Canada announces Atlantic Canada chapter

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Featured Reads

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2023

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.