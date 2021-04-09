ITWC’s summer conference celebrates Canada’s DX visionaries

CIO and Digital Transformation Awards up for grabs

ITWC’s annual Digital Transformation Conference and Awards program continues this summer in a virtual format, with three 60-minute sessions over four days.

Delivered on ITWC’s unique DX-TV platform, the conference assembles some of Canada’s foremost DX thought leaders in an engaging mix of live and pre-recorded videos. In addition to allowing registrants to participants to download whitepapers and related audio, DX-TV makes it easy to contribute to a live stream of social media and converse in special breakout rooms.

“Back in February, I was pleased to hear Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada, say that technology is no longer a sector. It’s every sector,” said Fawn Annan, President of ITWC and founder of the awards program. “At ITWC we have been saying this for quite some time and organizing events, such as the Digital Transformation Conference and Awards program to celebrate technology innovators and visionaries.”

One conference, three themes

This year’s conference will run from July 13 – 16, with each section focused on a different theme. Day One will look at remote work and the new digital workplace. Day 2 will focus on the role of data, analytics and AI. The final day will tackle digital transformation from the tech leader perspective and feature the winners of the 2021 CIO of the Year Awards, a program co-sponsored by the CIO Association of Canada. Winners of the 2021 Digital Transformation Awards will be celebrated during the first two days.

Mixing work and play

“I think we could all use a celebration,” said Annan, “and with five categories for submissions, every organization, whether big, small, public, private or non-profit, has a shot at winning.”

Stories about all finalists will appear in the ITWC network of publications and invited to be part of a webinar held in the weeks prior to the conference. Previous winners like PetalMD, Loblaws, RBC and Canadian Blood Services describe the award as meaningful recognition of the team behind the innovation.

Nomination is free, the form is easy to complete, and the opportunity for recognition is significant, so what are you waiting for?

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDS NOMINATION

CIO OF THE YEAR NOMINATION

The deadline for both sets of nominations is May 14, 2021