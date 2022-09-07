InterContinental Hotel Group suffers cyberattack

Yesterday, UK-based hospitality company, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) issued a statement confirming a cyberattack on a number of its technology systems, two days after its booking channels and other applications were disrupted. IHG said they are investigating the ‘unauthorized activity’.

IHG manages 17 hotel companies, including luxury brands like InterContinental and Regent and more mid-range and extended-stay names such as Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza.

The company said it is working ‘to fully restore its systems’ as it faces a frenzy of customer complaints on Twitter.

The company added that they have notified regulatory bodies, technology suppliers, and external specialists as part of their response plan to investigate the nature, extent, and impact of the incident.

The company did not reveal whether there has been loss of any customer data.

The attack on IHG follows a ransomware attack on a Holiday Inn in Istanbul last month, which was carried out by LockBit. The attackers later released data stolen from the company.

The company was also the target of a severe credit card breach after more than a 1000 of its properties in the US were hit by a payment card-stealing malware between September and December 2016.