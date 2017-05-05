Increased interest in enterprise content management systems, new report says

Industry demand for the integration of enterprise content management (ECM) systems has increased, according to a report by Deep Analysis, an analyst firm focusing on content and process business applications.

The report, titled “ECM Fast Tracking from Stability to Fragmentation” and published on Apr. 28 explores the current state of the ECM marketplace, and not only predicts it to grow over the next few years, but also says there is an increased interest in specialist companies that can automate content migration and integration.

“The ECM market is in full swing,” Rikkert Engels, CEO and founder of Xillio, a Dutch content migration and integration platform company, says in a May 2 press release. “See examples like the acquisition of Documentum by OpenText, but also smaller regional deals. Startups, like us, develop our solutions on top of to the existing traditional solutions and organizations will, therefore, need to rethink how their enterprise content is managed.”

The report notes that while many ECM technologies have been on the market since the 1980’s, startups in this space are disrupting the market by investing in innovative new approaches. It continues to say that many of these companies would not actually consider themselves as ECM providers, but that the work they focus on is “squarely targeting traditional ECM markets.”

Xillio, for example, has developed the Content ETL Platform, which focuses on helping organizations better understand and manage their fragmented content repositories by solving challenges such as regulatory compliance, managing productivity of internal employees, and reacting in a timely manner to changing market trends.

The platform, which uses scripting language Xill, integrates some of the “most common content repositories (including file shares, SharePoint, OpenText, Documentum, FileNet, Adobe and more),” along with a unified data model and modules like classification, deduplication and version recognition to improve the quality of the data and provide insight into a company’s information landscape.

