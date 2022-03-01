Huawei opens its first experience store in Toronto

Huawei Canada has opened the first of 15 experience stores planned across Canada in collaboration with Canada Computers.

The first store, located inside Canada Computers North York in Centerpoint Mall, showcases Huawei’s full lineup of consumer devices available to Canadians, including laptops, computer monitors, PC peripherals, smart home products, and more.

“Canada Computers is happy to welcome Huawei Canada partnership from coast to coast, starting with our North York location. This partnership signifies our commitment to showcasing leading global technology to enhance our customer retail experience,” said Gordon Chan, chief executive officer of Canada Computers & Electronics. “With 31 years of business, we look forward to elevating our portfolio by developing strong relations to advocate for a sustainable future.”

Huawei Canada plans to open more experience stores in Canada Computer locations across the country in the coming months. Additionally, it plans to introduce standalone stores in the future.

Radek Krasny, director of marketing at Huawei Canada, told the publication that the company has wanted to open standalone experience stores in Canada since before the pandemic began, but plans had to be put on hold until the world recovered.

Initially, Huawei plans to open three standalone stores in Canada, in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. They will showcase the company’s full portfolio of products including smart office, smart home, fitness, entertainment, and travel, as well as highlighting their interoperability through functionality in Huawei’s Harmony OS.