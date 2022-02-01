How you sign on the dotted line has been transformed

Companies around the world are working to transform their operations, using key digital technologies to become more efficient and agile, and to save on costs and offer a higher calibre of customer experience. Document e-signature processes represent one of the brightest areas of opportunity to accelerate digital transformation.

The global pandemic has forced companies to change the way they serve customers, and through e-signatures they are building a foundation for the future of digital business.

E-signatures provide a critical “triple shot” of efficiency, transparency, and security – elements not found in traditional pen-to-paper signing. E-signature technology brings a remarkable array of benefits, from enhanced security to reduced costs to improved employee productivity and customer experience to better compliance.

Organizations that take advantage of this technology can advance their digital transformation journey, and secure their status as relevant for a long time to come.

On February 3rd, ITWC CIO Jim Love and OneSpan E-Signature Practice Leader Sameer Hajarnis will be getting together in Recreating the power of face-to-face interactions in a digital-first world to talk about how e-signature technology is evolving, and how OneSpan has been able to transform their e-signature process.

Love and Hajarnais will be covering a lot of ground in this session – from the potential impact of the loss of the human touch in business interactions to one-stop e-signatures, web-enabled videoconferencing, security and privacy, and rich “real feel” collaboration.

Take this opportunity to learn from Hajarnis – to "pick the brain" of a true expert in the area of eSignatures.