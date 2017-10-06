Hashtag Trending – ZTE Blade Z Max, battery science breakthrough, Pictogon

A new smartphone that respects your wallet. The secret to a long life is discovered – long battery life that is. And an easy way to make image maps.

On Reddit, scientists may have found the secret to a faster-charging battery. We’re used to recharging our devices over the course of many hours. But Rice University chemists have found a way to charge lithium batteries 20 times faster. Apparently adding a touch of asphalt to the battery’s anodes is all it takes. Not only did lab tests show these batteries charged faster, but they were high capacity and less likely to break down.

Trending on Google, the ZTE Blade Z Max smartphone. With all the smartphones coming out over $1,000, ZTE is going in the other direction and has a new budget phone. How does $130 US sound for a new phone? If you don’t need a bezeless design and the best phone camera ever made, take a look at this. There’s a 6-inch display, a fingerprint scanner to unlock the device, a battery large enough to last for two days of average use, and a dual-lens camera.

From Product Hunt, Pictogon is the fastest and easiest ways to create image maps for your website. Simply take the URL of any image on the web and start drawing hot spots on it. All you need to get started is a free account. It’s actually really easy, I just made an image map right now. You can see it in our show notes on ITWorldCanada.com. I remember making image maps with Macromedia Fireworks back in the day. That was way harder.

