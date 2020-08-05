Hashtag Trending – iMac updates; TikTok tensions continue; Google’s new Pixels

The iMac gets new updates, there are more developments on the fiasco surrounding TikTok, and Google’s pouring out new pixels.

It is about time! The 27-inch iMac is available now, and the updates include faster Intel processors up to 10 cores, double the memory capacity, next-generation AMD graphics, and faster performance. The new iMac will also have a vibrant Retina 5K display, and higher quality camera, speakers, and mics. When it comes to pricing, it starts at $2400 Canadian and is available to order today on apple.com and in the Apple Store app. Apple today also announced that its 21.5-inch iMac will come standard with SSDs across the line for the first time.

Next, we update you on the TikTok fiasco down south. Now Chinese state media is slamming the U.S, describing it as a rogue country for its smash and grab strategy with TikTok, and calling the entire process as theft. However, Beijing added that their potential to retaliate is not something to overlook. President Trump gave the go-ahead for Microsoft to acquire TikTok in certain markets which include the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The US has been skeptical and accusing the Chinese-owned app of collecting data on Americans and sending it to the Chinese government.

Google has announced new Pixel Models including the 4a, 4a 5G and Pixel 5. The only one that is available for pre-order now is the 4A and will ship August 20. Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G, which will both be 5G compatible and available later this year. The 4a is similar to the previous model but the screen now takes up the entire front of the device, with the fingerprint sensor being moved to the back. Many phone releases are expected to be a little delayed until shortly before Christmas due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on production.

