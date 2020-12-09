Hashtag Trending – Apple’s next-gen computer chips; Uber sells self-driving biz; Apple’s outrageously priced headphones

Apple is already working on its next-generation chips, Uber sells its self-driving business to Aurora, and Apple’s new AirPods Max have quite the price tag.

It’s all the tech news that’s popular right now. Welcome to Hashtag Trending! It’s Wednesday, December 9, and I’m your host Baneet Braich.

====

Apple just released its first Mac processor last month, but the company is already prepping its next-generation chips. Bloomberg reported that Apple is working on several successors to the Apple M1, including one that has 32 cores for high-end Mac Pros. It isn’t a direct comparison due to the different architectures, but the cheapest option to get 32 cores in a PC today is to purchase an AMD Threadripper processor, which costs close to three grand. Apple is expected to bless the integrated graphics with more cores as well. It’s still a bit too early to call when the chips will land, but the next year’s Apple Mac refresh is a good bet.

====

Uber is ditching the self-driving car plans and is selling its business to Aurora. The deal will bring Aurora’s approximate valuation to $10 billion. Aurora will be acquiring Uber’s Advanced Technologies Group, which has been developing autonomous vehicle technology. Aurora CEO says the company is now best positioned, “to deliver the self-driving products necessary to make transportation and logistics safer, more accessible, and less expensive.” [Twitter thread]

====

How does $800 sound for some headphones? I know, i can sense the raised eyebrow. But guess what, Apple has unveiled the high-end AirPods Max, and they cost 800 bucks. Unlike AirPods, these have an over-ear design. They are like the cousins to AirPods and include simple setup and connections, active noise cancellation, transparency mode to pipe sound from the outside world into your ears along with whatever you’re listening to, and “spatial” simulated surround-sound audio. It comes in five colors: silver, green, pink, space gray and sky blue, according to CNET. Some more features include a dial known as the digital crown on the top right ear cup to control volume. It can answer phone calls, and it also activates Siri – again, for $800. [Twitter thread]

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. I’m Baneet Braich , thanks for listening.

