Hardware vendor differences led to Rogers outage, says Rogers CTO

Rogers chief executive officer Tony Staffieri today appeared alongside Ron McKenzie, the company’s newly appointed chief technology officer, before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Industry and Technology to answer questions from regulators regarding its network outage that affected millions of Canadians on July 8.

Staffieri began by outlining four steps Rogers is currently undertaking to improve its network’s resiliency.

Building an enhanced reliability plan. Rogers is working with the government and competitors on a formal agreement to ensure emergency services stay up at all times. Separate wireless and wireline traffic, which Staffieri said could cost around C$250 million. He further said that if the Rogers and Shaw merger deal is approved, this could be completed in half the time. Rogers will be investing C$10 billion over the next 10 years to build out its networks. It will also conduct more stringent testing. Additionally, it will conduct a thorough review of the incident with its partners and will share the results with competitors once it’s complete.

Rogers sent a 39-page response to inquiries from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). The report attributed the failure to a deleted routing filter in its core networks that overwhelmed router capacity, rendering them incapable of directing traffic. The full report has been redacted for privacy and competitive reasons.

The error managed to slip through testing. At the hearing, McKenzie described the incident as unprecedented.

“We have extensive–in this particular program over two years–full rigour, full review, full analysis that was done,” said McKenzie. “This part of the implementation was a part of a seven-stage program and this was stage six; the previous five, no issue whatsoever. So this was truly an unprecedented incident.”

The root cause was in the different ways equipment from different vendors processed the update. Rogers uses hardware from a mix of vendors to build its networks, and it didn’t anticipate that the removal of a routing filter would not be handled identically on hardware across manufacturers.

“There was no belief at the time, no information at the time that there [the update deployment] was going to be any issue. And what happened was when the code change was executed–and the filter removed–the behaviour of the equipment in the way it’s designed between one vendor and a second vendor is very different,” explained McKenzie.

