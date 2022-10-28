Governments of Canada and Ontario invest over $56 million to bring high-speed Internet to over 16,000 homes in eastern Ontario

Yesterday, Governments of Canada and Ontario, along with Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) announced a combined investment of more than C$56 million for three projects by telecommunication companies, Bell Canada and Cogeco Connexion Inc. This investment seeks to bring high-speed Internet access to over 16,000 households in rural communities across eastern Ontario.

“These projects will expand high-speed Internet access to more unserved and underserved communities across eastern Ontario, and they will ensure Ontarians have the ability to learn, work, participate in the agriculture sector, access critical health services and connect with loved ones.” said Amarjot Sandhu, parliamentary assistant to Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure

This investment is part of the 2021 C$1.2 billion federal-provincial agreement to bring large-scale, fiber-based high speed Internet access to more than 280,000 remote households across the province.

The three projects supported by Bell and Cogeco are as follows: