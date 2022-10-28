SUBSCRIBE
16
0
Communications & TelecomDevelopmentGovernment & Public SectorInfrastructure

Governments of Canada and Ontario invest over $56 million to bring high-speed Internet to over 16,000 homes in eastern Ontario

Ashee Pamma

Yesterday, Governments of Canada and Ontario, along with Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) announced a combined investment of more than C$56 million for three projects by telecommunication companies, Bell Canada and Cogeco Connexion Inc. This investment seeks to bring high-speed Internet access to over 16,000 households in rural communities across eastern Ontario.

“These projects will expand high-speed Internet access to more unserved and underserved communities across eastern Ontario, and they will ensure Ontarians have the ability to learn, work, participate in the agriculture sector, access critical health services and connect with loved ones.” said Amarjot Sandhu, parliamentary assistant to Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure

This investment is part of the 2021 C$1.2 billion federal-provincial agreement to bring large-scale, fiber-based high speed Internet access to more than 280,000 remote households across the province.

The three projects supported by Bell and Cogeco are as follows:

  •  Cogeco will receive up to C$1.9 million to bring high speed internet access, by March 2024, to 836 households in Greenhurst-Thurstonia, Omemee and Pleasant Point
  • Bell will receive C$23.7 million to bring high speed internet access, by March 2025, to 6,591 households in Alpine Village, Bancroft, Baptiste, Birds Creek, Bridgenorth, Buckhorn, Burleigh Falls, Curve Lake, Detlor, Fife’s Bay, Fort Stewart, Highland Grove, Lakeview Estates, L’Amable, Maple Leaf, Maynooth, McArthurs Mills, Mississagua Landing, Paudash, Youngs Point, Youngstown
  • Bell will receive C$30.7 million to bring high speed internet access, by December 2025, to 9,329 households in Bobcaygeon, Bolsover, Burnt River, Carnarvon, Coboconk, Eagle Lake, Fort Irwin, Gooderham, Haliburton, Horseshoe Lake, Ingoldsby, Irondale, Kirkfield, Lakeview Estates, Lochlin, Lutterworth, Minden, Moore Falls, Norland, Peterson Corner, Rosedale, Tory Hill, Victoria Place, Victoria Road, West Guilford

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Elon Musk officially completes Twitter deal
Next article
ISED sets new rules for Rogers and Shaw merger, the Competition Bureau isn’t budging just yet

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2022

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.