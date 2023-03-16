Governments of Canada and Ontario announce investment of nearly $2.4 million for high-speed internet access

Today, the Government of Canada has announced almost C$2.4 million in combined federal-provincial funding for Cogeco Connexion, a cable operator in Ontario and Quebec, to bring high-speed Internet access to just under 300 homes in Campbellville, Ontario.

Today’s announcement is part of an existing partnership between Ontario and the federal government.

In July 2021, through a joint federal-provincial investment of C$1.2 billion, the governments announced a Canada to Ontario broadband partnership to support large-scale fibre-based projects, providing high-speed internet access to over 280,000 households across Ontario.

This recent announcement progresses a plan to ensure that almost all Canadians have access to high-speed internet by 2030. The announcement also brings the government of Ontario closer to achieving its goal of bringing reliable high-speed internet access to every community across the province by the end of 2025.

“Access to internet has never been more important,” said Adam van Koeverden, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport, and member of parliament for Milton, who was present at today’s announcement.

Currently, 93.5 per cent of Canadian homes have access to high-speed internet or will be covered by a project currently under way, compared to just 79 per cent in 2014. In addition, as of last month, Ontario has finalized agreements totalling more than C$2.2 billion for nearly 200 high-speed internet and cellular projects across the province.

“We all know that internet is no longer a luxury in this day and age — it’s a necessity” said Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development. “Having fast, reliable internet helps rural Canadians by levelling the playing field to access essential services like health care and education, participate in the digital economy, or simply connect with loved ones. Our government will continue to work side by side with our partners to achieve our connectivity targets and ensure every Canadian, no matter where they live, has access to high-speed internet.”

