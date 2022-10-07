SUBSCRIBE
12
0
Government & Public Sector

Government of Canada to invest over $7 million in the Kitchener-Waterloo tech sector

Samira Balsara
Photo of keyboard with Canadian flag and innovation
XtockImages | Getty Images

Today, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), announced an investment of C$7.5 million in three Kitchener-Waterloo-based tech companies: Shinydocs Corp., Encircle Inc. and Proto Research Inc. This investment aims to enhance the technologies within the companies and increase sales, leading to the creation of 75 jobs across Kitchener-Waterloo.

The announcement was made at an event hosted by Encircle Inc., a Kitchener-based tech firm that develops mobile software for the property insurance industry. 

Encircle will receive $2.1 million through the Jobs and Growth Fund to enhance key features of its claims software that will support real-time claim monitoring and speed up the insurance claims process. 

This funding will also help increase export opportunities in new markets and create 20 skilled jobs in Kitchener-Waterloo, FedDev revealed. 

Shinydocs is adopting new technology to address the gap in digital content storage solutions, and Proto Research is expanding its multilingual customer service support solutions to make services more accessible by adding local language profiles for Africa and Asia.

“The Government of Canada’s investment in these three tech businesses will not only create over 75 new jobs across Kitchener-Waterloo, but it will also support the region’s global status as a tech and innovation hub,” said Valerie Bradford, Member of Parliament for Kitchener South–Hespeler. “Technology is changing our economy and through investments like these, we are supporting the growth of a critical sector, while also attracting more talent and ensuring resiliency in the years to come.”

FedDev Ontario’s fact sheet notes that Kitchener-Waterloo is home to over 1,500 tech-related businesses, and the region’s tech sector is predicted to employ 24,000 workers by 2025.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Samira Balsara
Samira Balsara
Samira is a writer for IT World Canada. She is currently pursuing a journalism degree at Toronto Metropolitan University (formally known as Ryerson) and hopes to become a news anchor or write journalistic profiles. You can email her at sbalsara@itwc.ca
Previous articleMost business continuity plans are ‘wildly out of date’, SecTor conference told
Next articleCyber Security Today, Week in Review for Oct. 7, 2022

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2022

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.