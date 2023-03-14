Government of Canada announces funding for training to help Canadians improve digital skills

This week, François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced that more than 20 not-for-profit organizations in communities in Canada will receive funding as part of a C$17.6 million investment in the second phase of the Digital Literacy Exchange Program (DLEP).

This funding is spread across three years, starting in 2022, to help 100,000 Canadians gain the skills they need to participate in the digital economy.

Launched in 2018, DLEP aligns with the Universal Access principle of the government’s Digital Charter—part of a bundle of digital skills programs offered by the Government of Canada that aim to close the digital divide by helping Canadians access digital technology and develop their skills.

This investment will support the organizations in teaching digital literacy skills to those who need it most, the government says.

Twenty-three organizations will receive funding.

A few of the companies included are:

Fabrique Mobile : This Quebec-based company says its mission is to “participate in the emergence of a culture of innovation and cooperation through technological creation”, throughout Outaouais, a region of western Quebec. It offers opportunities such as training on digital manufacturing tools such as 3D printers, and workshops for extracurricular activities and after school programs.

SADC Shawinigan : Based in Quebec, SADC Shawinigan focuses on offering personalized support to meet the needs of SMEs and organizations. Their main goal is to increase the autonomy of companies and organizations in their management role, and in terms of their digital shift.

Saskatoon Industry Education Council : Also known as SIEC, the council provides workshops or bootcamps for students in the grade 10 to 12 age range in various tech fields. Some of these include robotics, 3D animation, and machining.

Tech Manitoba : This company is one of Manitoba’s major tech industry associations, which is dedicated to facilitating connections and growing the province’s tech sector. It aims to grow the sector by connecting industry experts to share skills.

“Our government knows that Canada thrives when no one gets left behind,” said Champagne. “In today’s reality, understanding digital technology and being able to use the internet are vital, which is why we are committed to ensuring that all Canadians have the skills to access information and opportunities online. Through initiatives supported by the Digital Literacy Exchange Program, thousands more Canadians will be equipped with the necessary skills to use computers, mobile devices and the internet safely and securely.”

