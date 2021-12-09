Wednesday, December 8, 2021
SUBSCRIBE
12
0
Privacy & SecurityPublic Sector

Gap settles anti-spam violation for $200,000

Tom Li
Antispam Button
(c) Marco Rullkoetter Image via Shutterstock.com

Clothing company Gap has agreed to a CA$200,000 settlement with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for allegedly violating the Canadian Anti-Spam Law (CASL).

In addition to the settlement payment, Gap has promised to change the way it markets to its customers.

The CRTC issued a warning letter to Gap in December 2018 after receiving numerous complaints from Canadians regarding its “electronic messaging practices.” Despite the warning, complaints continued flooding in, leading the CRTC to open up a formal investigation into Gap’s CASL compliance in June 2021.

The investigation concluded that between January 2018 and August 2021, Gap sent electronic messages to its customers without their proper consent. Many of the messages also lacked an accessible unsubscribe feature.

The CRTC commented that Gap was cooperative and prompt in amending its marketing practices to be compliant.

CASL protects Canadians

Since coming into effect on July 1, 2014, the Canadian Anti-Spam Law has set rigid criteria around how companies can contact their customers and how they obtain consent. Enforced by the Competition Bureau, CRTC, and the Privacy Commissioner, violations of CASL can result in up to a $1 million fine for individuals and up to $10 million for corporations, per violation.

Additionally, corporate directors can be found to be liable for their organization’s CASL breaches. Such was the case with Brian Conely, chief executive officer of nCrowd, who was fined $100,000 for CASL violations in 2019.

In March 2021, the CRTC fined Scott William Brewer $75,000 for conducting multiple hailstorm spam email campaigns, sending over 670,000 emails without the consent of the recipients.

Other historic offenders include Canada’s Big Three telcos, PlentyOfFish, Kelloggs and many others.

Between April and September 2021, the CRTC received over 154,000 complaints to the Spam Reporting Centre, an 8 per cent increase over the previous six months. A whopping 88 per cent of complaints were about the lack of consent.

The CRTC recommends reporting concerns via the Canada Spam Reporting Centre.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Tom Li
Tom Li
Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at IT World Canada. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at tli@itwc.ca.
Previous articleCyber Security Today, Dec. 8, 2021 – Microsoft, Google disrupt botnets and worrisome news about Emotet malware

Related Tech News

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
windows server 2003 logo
Careers

WinServer 2003 end of support is only days away: What CISOs...

Howard Solomon - 0