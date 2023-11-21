SUBSCRIBE
Freedom Mobile launches new international roaming plan at C$65/month

Ashee Pamma

Freedom Mobile has introduced a mobile plan, loaded with 60 GB of mobile data that works in 73 different countries, for the introductory price of C$65 per month.

Freedom is touting the new plan, called the Roam Beyond package as “a game-changing offer in Canada’s current mobility landscape.”

Charges for international mobile plans have traditionally been exorbitant, with Rogers, Bell and Telus international roaming plans all costing about C$16 per day.

Pierre Karl Péladeau, president and chief executive officer of Quebecor, the parent company of Freedom Mobile, said: “We’re shaking up the international roaming market, which our competitors have allowed to stagnate for too long. We continue to disrupt the status quo and go above and beyond our commitments to Canadians.”

The plan covers Canada, the U.S., Mexico and many popular locations in Europe, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Middle East, among others.

Alternatively, customers can purchase Roam Beyond passes, valid for 30 days, in the following two options:

  1. Roam Beyond (73 destinations)- C$20 for 1 GB of roaming data and C$30 for 5GB, per 30 days
  2. Roam Beyond (94 destinations)-C$30 for 1 GB of roaming data and C$50 for 5 GB, per 30 days

If customers fully consume their data allotment and are within the pass’s validity period, data pay-per use charges apply.

The listed Roam Beyond prices are all after Freedom’s Digital Discount – $5/month off the regular price of an eligible, in-market rate plan when a customer signs up for Auto Pay.

Quebecor is taking on the Big Three with these competitive prices, notably after Freedom extended 5G access to all plans priced $39 and up, earlier this year.

Another subsidiary of Quebecor, Vidéotron, recently introduced the Canada-France plan, offering Canadians 25GB of data plus unlimited calling and texting to use across both countries, plus 100GB of yearly bonus data to use in Canada. The plan costs C$65/month, but is on sale for C$50/month.

Ashee Pamma
