Thursday, October 28, 2021
SUBSCRIBE
678
0
InfrastructureMobilityPublic SectorWireless & IoT

Federal court rejects Telus request to block Videotron’s 5G spectrum purchase in western Canada

Tom Li
Gavel in court
Image from Shutterstock.com

The Federal Court has denied Telus’s request to block Quebecor’s Videotron from purchasing set-aside mid-band 5G licenses in the recent 3,500MHz spectrum auction.

According to Federal Court documents obtained by IT World Canada, the court has denied Telus’ motion because the arguments raised were untenable and do not raise a serious issue. It concluded that there’s no basis for Telus’ assertion that Videotron needed to have physical infrastructure in Western Canada to be eligible for the set-aside licenses.

Moreover, the court has determined that Telus has not shown that it will suffer irreparable harm if the stay is granted. According to the order, the result would have been the same if another regional carrier had won the disputed licences.

Related

Bell and Telus ask Federal Court to block Videotron’s 5G spectrum purchase

In September, Bell and Telus asked the Federal Court to block Videotron’s purchase of the set-aside 5G licences in Manitoba, Alberta, and British Columbia. Videotron says it’s eligible as it provides over-the-top fibre optic internet to business customers through its affiliate company, Fibrenoire.

But Bell and Telus disagreed. They said that Videotron is ineligible as a bidder since it’s not a facility-based telecom provider that deploys its own hardware, thus violating ISED’s wireless spectrum bidding framework.

While the case hasn’t concluded, Videotron welcomed the court’s decision to refuse the stay.

The case now moves on. The merits of arguments from Bell and Telus will be heard in a future court hearing.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Tom Li
Tom Li
As an avid technology enthusiast, Tom loves to fix, break, and talk about electronics. Now he gets to write about them. Talk about a dream career.
Previous articleThink like hackers do, expert tells MISA Ontario InfoSec conference
Next articleOntario-based company providing virtual healthcare for kids

Related Tech News

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Careers

Allstream president steps down

Nestor E. Arellano - 0