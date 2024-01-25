Failure to launch: Cybersecurity pros discuss how to solve the resource crisis

As part of IT World Canada’s partnership with the Canadian Cybersecurity Network, we are featuring a replay of a recent panel discussion featuring cybersecurity professionals discussing the issues that we face in gaining and retaining talent.
We highly recommend that you watch the entire discussion, which you can find on YouTube at this link. Here are some points raised by this knowledgeable and experienced panel of professionals:
- There is a knowledge gap in cyber security, even within IT teams, which requires a customer-facing approach to ensure the right controls are in place.
- There are opportunities in mentoring and coaching people from underrepresented communities.
- Employers need to be more connected to educational institutions, and commit to internship programs to provide students with real-life experience in cybersecurity.
- There may be a natural consequence of a staffing shortage in the industry, but there is also a need to develop good cyber talent through a merit-based approach.
- The curriculum in Ontario is outdated, and educators need to focus on teaching skills that are relevant to the future job market, such as virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI).
- The importance of curiosity in the cybersecurity industry: “At the end of the day, you are not going to survive a day, let alone a career in this industry, if you are not curious at your very core.”
Professional Networking and Job Search
Professional networks are crucial for finding jobs, and students should be made aware of them early on in their studies.
The role of HR departments and recruiters in understanding the specific skill sets and diverse paths within cybersecurity is crucial for finding the right candidates for the job.
Building a strong network is crucial for job seekers, and it’s a skill that needs to be developed and nurtured.
Leveraging social media in a useful way can open doors and empower individuals, contrary to the belief that it is a waste of time.
“It’s not just about what I can do for you, I want this conversation to be valuable.” – Highlighting the need for genuine, meaningful conversations in the professional world.
Global Collaboration and Collective Action
- International collaboration in addressing global issues like clean drinking water and cyber security highlights the need for a shift in mindset towards collective action.
- We are ultimately all on the same team, even if we are economically competing with each other.
- Putting aside selfish political and economic interests to help each other out is a scalable solution for economic development and talent retention.
That’s our quick summary of what you can hear in this highly interesting and informative discussion.