Monday, October 4, 2021
98
0
Privacy & Security

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp offline around much of the world

Howard Solomon
Stop symbol
Graphic by Suebsiri via GettyImages.ca

A huge outage at Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp services has reduced the company to using Twitter to communicate with users.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” Facebook said in a tweet. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

This map from the site Downdetector.com shows service started to plunge around noon Eastern time.

 

Graphic showing Facebook unavailability Oct. 4, 2021

There was immediate speculation online that the outage was somehow related to news in the past 24 hours of a whistleblower alleging on 60 Minutes that Facebook’s own research shows that it amplifies hate, misinformation, and political unrest to maximize profits over the good of the public.

The Bleeping Computer news service says the DNS servers on the three services are not responding, which would suggest that this is a DNS configuration or server issue.

Johannes Ullrich, dean of research at the SANS Institute, said the routes directing traffic to Facebook’s IP address space have “disappeared. It is not clear why. But as a result, the Internet doesn’t know where to find Facebooks IP address space. The most obvious symptom of this is that the Facebook DNS servers are no longer reachable. But even if they would work (or if you still have the addresses cached locally), there would be no way to reach the servers.

“It is not clear why the routes have disappeared. Often this is caused by configuration issues, and it can be difficult to fix them as the routers that are misconfigured may no longer be reachable remotely.

“At this point, there is no indication that this is part of an attack, but we do not know until we hear from Facebook as to what the root cause is.”

Updated from the original with comments from Johannes Ullrich. Stay tuned for updates as more information becomes available.

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
