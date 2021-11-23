Wednesday, November 24, 2021
SUBSCRIBE
213
0
CloudWireless & IoT

Ericsson acquires Vonage for US$6.2 billion

Tom Li
acquisition merger

Swedish telecommunication hardware manufacturer Ericsson has entered into an agreement to acquire Vonage, a cloud-based communication provider, for US$6.2 billion.

Ericsson is expected to acquire all of Vonage’s outstanding shares at an all-cash price of US$21 per share, representing a 28 per cent premium compared to last Friday’s closing price of US$16.37. Following deal completion, Vonage will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson and retain its brand name. The 2,200 employees will remain with the company.

Through the acquisition, Ericsson hopes to leverage the Vonage Communications Platform (VCP) to expand its service offerings in the communication-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market, which is expected to grow 40 per cent annually to reach US$22 billion by 2025. Currently, VCP accounts for around 80 per cent of Vongage’s revenues and is projected to see an annual growth of over 20 per cent in the coming years.

“Vonage’s strong developer ecosystem will get access to 4G and 5G network APIs, exposed in a simple and globally unified way,” said Börje Ekholm, chief executive officer of Ericsson. “This will allow them to develop new innovative global offerings. Communication Service Providers will be able to better monetize their investments in network infrastructure by creating new API driven revenues.”

In a press release, Ericsson highlighted Vonage’s growth potential. The company saw $1.4 billion in sales the previous year, with a 14 per cent adjusted EBITDA margin. It services over 120,000 customers and supports more than one million developers globally.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Tom Li
Tom Li
As an avid technology enthusiast, Tom loves to fix, break, and talk about electronics. Now he gets to write about them. Talk about a dream career.
Previous articleCoffee Briefing, Nov. 23, 2021 – Uber and Indigo partnership; new tech for senior care in Canada; AWS new cloud training initiatives; and more
Next articleQualcomm announces new Snapdragon SoCs naming scheme

Related Tech News

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Cloud

Cloud Security Summit: Pursuing a more secure everywhere

Glenn Weir - 0