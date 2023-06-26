Energy producer Suncor admits ‘cyber security incident’

A major Canadian energy producer and owner of the Petro-Can gas station network has acknowledged suffering an undefined cyber attack.

In a brief news release late Sunday, Suncor Engery said it “has experienced a cyber security incident. The company is taking measures and working with third-party experts to investigate and resolve the situation, and has notified appropriate authorities.

“At this time, we are not aware of any evidence that customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of this situation.”

In a report issued this morning, Vancouver-based cybersecurity firm Plurilock said the announcement came after reports Friday that staff were unable to login to their accounts. In addition, Petro-Can was also unable to accept electronic payments.

Governments worry about the potential impact of successful cyber attacks on the energy sector, which could shut down a nation’s economy. The 2021 ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline in the U.S., for example, sparked huge lineups for gasoline.

As a result of that attack, a number of energy producers — including Calgary-based Suncor vowed to improve their cybersecurity resiliency at the annual gathering of the World Economic Forum (WEF).