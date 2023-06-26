SUBSCRIBE
0
0
Security

Energy producer Suncor admits ‘cyber security incident’

Howard Solomon

A major Canadian energy producer and owner of the Petro-Can gas station network has acknowledged suffering an undefined cyber attack.

In a brief news release late Sunday, Suncor Engery said it “has experienced a cyber security incident. The company is taking measures and working with third-party experts to investigate and resolve the situation, and has notified appropriate authorities.

“At this time, we are not aware of any evidence that customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of this situation.”

In a report issued this morning, Vancouver-based cybersecurity firm Plurilock said the announcement came after reports Friday that staff were unable to login to their accounts. In addition, Petro-Can was also unable to accept electronic payments.

Governments worry about the potential impact of successful cyber attacks on the energy sector, which could shut down a nation’s economy. The 2021 ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline in the U.S., for example, sparked huge lineups for gasoline.

As a result of that attack, a number of energy producers — including Calgary-based Suncor vowed to improve their cybersecurity resiliency at the annual gathering of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous article
Cyber Security Today, June 26, 2023 – The latest data breaches, and a Twitter hacker sentenced to five years

Related Tech News

Tech Jobs

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Tech Companies Hiring Right Now

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2023

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.