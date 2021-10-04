Elevate partners with Beanfield Metroconnect to upgrade network infrastrucure

Network provider Beanfield Metroconnect has become Elevate‘s official telecommunication partner.

Under the partnership, Beanfield Metroconnect will upgrade Elevate’s internet infrastructure with fibre-optic connectivity to support larger digital events and live streams. The upgrade also promises better connectivity for Elevate’s in-person venues, such as Elevate Exchange.

As an innovation hub, Elevate frequently hosts events for networking and idea exchange. The announcement noted that Elevate’s existing infrastructure could not keep up with its growing operations.

“Beanfield has a strong reputation as a trusted and reliable partner. They were a clear choice for us when it came to providing connectivity for one of the top technology venues in Canada,” says Andrew Budd, director of partnerships at Elevate. “It was important to us that we work with an organization that is supporting the growing Toronto, Montreal and greater Canadian tech ecosystem. Beanfield is more than our infrastructure provider. They are a true partner, who supports our mission to drive Canadian innovation and have recently become a supporting partner of our Think 2030 event.”

Founded in 1988, Beanfield Metroconnect chiefly operates in Toronto and Montreal, providing internet service to commercial and residential buildings over its own fibre-optic network.