Monday, October 4, 2021
SUBSCRIBE
5
0
Digital TransformationInfrastructure

Elevate partners with Beanfield Metroconnect to upgrade network infrastrucure

Tom Li
Ethernet cables connected

Network provider Beanfield Metroconnect has become Elevate‘s official telecommunication partner.

Under the partnership, Beanfield Metroconnect will upgrade Elevate’s internet infrastructure with fibre-optic connectivity to support larger digital events and live streams. The upgrade also promises better connectivity for Elevate’s in-person venues, such as Elevate Exchange.

As an innovation hub, Elevate frequently hosts events for networking and idea exchange. The announcement noted that Elevate’s existing infrastructure could not keep up with its growing operations.

“Beanfield has a strong reputation as a trusted and reliable partner. They were a clear choice for us when it came to providing connectivity for one of the top technology venues in Canada,” says Andrew Budd, director of partnerships at Elevate. “It was important to us that we work with an organization that is supporting the growing Toronto, Montreal and greater Canadian tech ecosystem. Beanfield is more than our infrastructure provider. They are a true partner, who supports our mission to drive Canadian innovation and have recently become a supporting partner of our Think 2030 event.”

Founded in 1988, Beanfield Metroconnect chiefly operates in Toronto and Montreal, providing internet service to commercial and residential buildings over its own fibre-optic network.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Tom Li
Tom Li
As an avid technology enthusiast, Tom loves to fix, break, and talk about electronics. Now he gets to writes about them. Talk about a dream career.
Previous articleMany Canadian firms knuckle under to ransomware demands, survey suggests

Related Tech News

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Hashtag Trending - podcast banner
Careers

HashTag Trending: Samsung users can’t remove Facebook; face signin breached on...

Tom Li - 0