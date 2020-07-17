Digital Transformation Week 2020 – Day 3 and 4 recap

Day 3 of Digital Transformation Week zeroed in on emerging technologies and security.

The morning’s keynote was delivered by Loren Padelford, vice-president and general manager for Shopify. COVID-19 has permanently elevated the expectations around digital delivery and retail, and Padelford discussed how small businesses hoping to make the leap to e-commerce and beyond can do so without getting overwhelmed.

A panel of cybersecurity experts later discussed what the remote work era has meant to them and the businesses they work for.

A cybersecurity panel is up next, hosted by Chris Ruetz, AVP & Country Manager, CyberArk. Panelists are: Gerry Owens, IT Risk Management and Cyber Security Executive

Terry Cutler, CEO, Cyology Labs

Kimberley St. Pierre, Director of Strategic Accounts, Tanium pic.twitter.com/E68NMjjJ68 — Alex Coop (@ItsJustAlexCoop) July 15, 2020

At the end of the day, Dentons LLP won our Digital Transformation Award in the large private sector category. Read about their story here.

ITWC chief information officer and chief digital officer Jim Love breaks down Day 3 for us in this video.

Day 4

It’s not easy being a chief information officer. The C-Suite role is no longer relegated to simply knowing the ins and outs of the IT department and signing off on IT budgets. CIOs are crucial for any modernization project and are required to have a deep knowledge of both emerging tech and current business operations.

Day 4 opened with a panel of CIOs talking about digital transformation from their perspective.

Moderator Neeraj Methi, Senior Director, Solution Architecture, OutSystems

Ricardo Costa, VP & CIO Purolator

Marco Trecroce, Senior VP & CIO, Four Seasons Hotel and Resorts

Samantha Liscio, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, WSIB pic.twitter.com/ky3MEcpSuq — Alex Coop (@ItsJustAlexCoop) July 16, 2020

Later, Jim Balsillie, former chairman and co-CEO of RIM (BlackBerry), took the virtual stage and said Canada can’t afford to be seed corn for larger companies from other countries. Canada shouldn’t just be a rent payer. We should strive to be “rent collectors.”

You can watch his full presentation on-demand here. (registration required)

And then, of course, the CIO of the Year Awards. Congratulations to this year’s finalists and winners. And a big thank you to this year’s judges. The winners: