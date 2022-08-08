CRTC Broadband Fund to allocate $20.5 million for mobile wireless and Internet access services in Manitoba, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced last week that ten projects will receive up to C$20.5 million in funding from the Broadband Fund.

These projects will enable the deployment of fourth-generation mobile wireless access (also known as LTE or LTE-A) along 425 kilometres of roads and highways in Manitoba, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador. They will also contribute to improving Internet and mobile wireless access, which will benefit 2,250 households in 35 communities, including five Aboriginal communities and one official language minority community.

The Broadband Fund has committed approximately C$226.5 million to improve broadband services to 205 communities, representing approximately 32,655 homes.

Funds will be awarded to the following service providers:

Bell Canada (Manitoba)

Bell Mobility Inc. (Manitoba and Quebec)

Sichuun Inc., with Naskapi Imuun Inc. and Redline Communications Inc. (Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador)

Sogetel Mobility Inc. (Quebec)

TELUS Communications Inc. (Quebec)

In order to receive funding, recipients must prepare a detailed statement of work for each project, including timelines and costs, which must be approved by the CRTC. Construction on most of the projects announced will begin in late 2022 or early 2023

“Since the first funding announcement from the Broadband Fund in 2020, more communities, households, and roads have access to better and faster Internet and voice services. These services are an important part of Canada’s public safety infrastructure. We are proud that our Broadband Fund is assisting in connecting more people and making them feel safer on the road. The new projects announced today will benefit communities and areas where there is a great need for mobile wireless and broadband Internet access services”, said Ian Scott, chairperson and chief executive officer of the CRTC, in a press release.