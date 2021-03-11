Critical vulnerabilities found in F5 Networks BIG-IP platform

Network admins with certain app delivery controllers and central management devices from F5 Networks are urged to install the latest security updates after the discovery of seven vulnerabilities, four of which are rated as critical.

In an alert issued Wednesday the company said all of the vulnerabilities are in BIG-IP versions 16.0.1.1, 15.1.2.1, 14.1.4, 13.1.3.6, 12.1.5.3, and 11.6.5.3. One affects BIG-IQ versions 8.0.0, 7.1.0.3, and 7.0.0.2.

“We urge all customers to update their BIG-IP and BIG-IQ deployments to the fixed versions as soon as possible,” executive vice-president Kara Sprague wrote in a March 10 blog post.

Those who can’t update systems immediately should apply mitigations in security advisories while developing a plan to complete the updates. Additional resources are available at the F5 vulnerability response site.

The vulnerabilities are:

Security researchers note that it doesn’t take long after a vendor announces a serious vulnerability for attackers to try to exploit unpatched devices.

