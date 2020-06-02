Come out of COVID-19 stronger than ever

They say necessity is the mother of invention. This is certainly the case in 2020 as businesses look to rebound from the pandemic. Even with all this talk about “new normals,” life and business can and must go on. But there will be winners and losers post-COVID. The line between the two: innovation, and who can take the demands of the “new normal” in stride, and turn challenges into opportunities.

The post-COVID world is one of accelerated adoption of everything from e-commerce to e-learning to and telemedicine. Many companies see the opportunities that have opened up in data, AI, analytics, and automation but may be unsure as to next steps. This is where IBM can help.

On June 23rd, join ITWC CIO and Chief Digital Officer Jim Love and IBM Services Canada Distinguished Engineer, Chief Technology Officer Charlotte Wang for “Energize Your Business Transformation to Emerge Stronger Post COVID-19.”

In this hourlong webinar, Love and Wang will explore how IBM can help businesses unlock new streams of business value by supporting your digital transformation and journey-to-cloud initiatives. Love and Wang will also discuss the core services and enablers that are key to driving multi-cloud and “Follow the Data” strategies and will provide actionable steps and real client examples of how IBM is helping clients energize their transformation and emerge stronger on the other side of the crisis.

