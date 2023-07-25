Coffee briefing Jul. 25- National Defence partners with Akkodis to accelerate DX, ventureLAB announces 6th cohort of Hardware Catalyst Initiative; Community Network Partners join forces with YorkNet

Coffee Briefings are timely deliveries of the latest ITWC headlines, interviews, and podcasts. Today’s Coffee Briefing is delivered by IT World Canada’s editorial team!

National Defence Canada partners with Akkodis to accelerate digital transformation

The Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) has awarded a contract, valued at C$136 million to the Canadian subsidiary of Akkodis, a global digital engineering company, to modernize the DND’s software systems.

Akkodis’ software systems engineering will, specifically, support the DND’s Directorate Land Command Systems Program Management Software Engineering Facility (DSEF), which was created to provide in-house software engineering and management capability to the Canadian Army.

The contract, which was awarded as part of a joint venture with Thales Canada and KWESST Micro Systems, is for five years (through April 2028) with five additional one-year extension options.

“With our consulting and software engineering expertise, combined with the complementary strengths of Thales and KWESST, our joint venture partners, we will equip the DND with the agility and flexibility needed in a constantly evolving world,” said Tao Qiu, country president for Akkodis in Canada.

ventureLAB announces 6th cohort of Hardware Catalyst Initiative

Markham-based ventureLAB has announced the launch of the 6th cohort of the Hardware Catalyst Initiative, which it said is aimed at accelerating the development of hardware and semiconductor-focused products and services.

The program provides Canadian-based startups with direct resources to accelerate commercialization at scale through raising capital, retaining talent, commercializing technology and IP and customer acquisition.

The companies in Cohort 6, which have undergone a competitive selection process, as well as the Hardware Catalyst Initiative bootcamp, include Visionary Semiconductor, Steadiwear, Quantuity Analytics, OrbMedic, Nectar Software and Technology, FuturU Global Health, Flutter Care, eye3concepts, Cheelcare, Cence Power, Cattle Scan and AutoMetrics.

Discover what each company does here.

Hardware Catalyst Initiative will officially start accepting applications for the 7th cohort on July 26.

2200 international students taking part in summer internship program through Mitacs

Over 2000 international students are at more than 70 Canadian universities this summer to solve complex problems across a range of industry sectors including health and wellness, robotics, technology and the environment, through Mitacs’ summer internship program called Mitacs Globalink.

They come from countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Mexico, Tunisia and Ukraine and are each spending 12 weeks working under the direction of Canadian professors and working alongside local researchers.

One of the projects underway is a mental resilience building app called Recilify, developed by Sanjit Jeevanand, an Integrated Master of Technology student at the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur.

The app, designed to help people bounce back from challenging life situations such as the loss of a loved one, learns people’s emotional state and associated contexts the more they use it and builds a unique profile for each user.

“The goal is to provide support at the point of need using evidence-based interventions, and we’re able to apply machine learning to understand exactly how an individual is feeling right in the moment and why, so that we can provide the most appropriate and effective mental health supports,” explained Professor Rita Orji, Canada Research Chair in Persuasive Technology who is overseeing the project alongside Jeevanand.

Since 2009, Mitacs has matched more than 10,000 senior undergraduates with Canadian faculty through its Globalink Research Internship program.

“Mitacs is very proud to support students through our Globalink Research Internship program so that research like Sanjit’s will ultimately help people in Atlantic Canada, throughout Canada and across the globe,” said Mitacs chief executive John Hepburn. “The Mitacs Globalink Research Internship promotes strategic global partnerships and helps participants gain research experience in Canada, advancing innovation and creating attractive opportunities for international students who often decide to further their education here.”

Payslip leverages AI to transform global payroll management

Irish global payroll management platform Payslip has announced it has developed an AI-powered solution, which it said streamlines the entire payroll process, ensuring an efficient experience for businesses dealing with diverse regulations, and reporting requirements across multiple countries.

Key features of the new offering include:

The ability to automate manual tasks, such as data entry and compliance checks by leveraging advanced AI algorithms The ability to provide organizations with real-time visibility into their global payroll data The Payslip Payroll Reconciliation Solution, which proactively identifies inconsistencies and flags potential discrepancies, delivering real-time results. Integration with existing HRIS, ERP, Finance systems, payroll vendors, and payroll engines, eliminating the need for complex data transfers

“The incorporation of AI in our global payroll platform marks a pivotal moment in simplifying payroll management for businesses around the world,” said Fidelma McGuirk, founder and CEO of Payslip.

Community Network Partners team up with YorkNet to accelerate high-speed internet access

Community Network Partners Inc. (CNPI), a Toronto-based provider of private, and open access broadband networks in underserved areas across Canada, is teaming up with YorkNet, a telco corporation of the The Regional Municipality of York to finance, construct and operate an advanced optical fibre network to provide high speed internet in the York Region.

CNPI will invest a total of C$15 million over the next four years in connection with this partnership and expects to achieve an addressable market of approximately 14,000 customers.

The project is also receiving funding support from the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario, which together represents an aggregate contribution of more than C$120 million, president of CNPI, Jon D’Alessandro said.

“CNPI brings an innovative approach to financing and ensures long-term success of community projects,” said D’Alessandro. “We will leverage industry-leading technical expertise and our proven track record of building and maintaining reliable and secure networks across Canada to provide best-in-class internet services in York Region.

