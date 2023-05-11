SUBSCRIBE
60
0
InfrastructureSecurity

Cisco warns vEdge users of possible service disruption due to expired certificate

Lynn Greiner
Graphic of an exclamation mark as a symbol of warning
Source: WhataWin | Getty Images

The security certificate on Cisco vEdge 1000, vEdge 2000, and vEdge 100M/B platforms expired on May 9, and the company warns that, until updates are available, users should not reload the devices, update policies, or perform certain template pushes. Doing so could result in a complete loss of service.

The advisory provides detailed information on how to identify affected devices, precautions to avoid service disruption, and an explanation of the remediation process.

It also contains a list of updated software versions, which is being added to as Cisco issues the fixes, and a warning that devices on affected releases 19.x and 20.3.x lower than 20.3.7.1 may encounter the bug described in CSCwd46600 post-upgrade. To temporarily resolve this issue, it says, “clear control connections” on affected vEdge devices. A long-term fix will require an upgrade to the version with the fixes for both CSCwd46600 and CSCwf28118, 20.3.7.1.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree.
Previous article
Analysts’ concerns about Broadcom’s buy of VMware not wavering

Related Tech News

Tech Jobs

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Tech Companies Hiring Right Now

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2023

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.