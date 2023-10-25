SUBSCRIBE
127
0
Communications & Telecom

CIRA, SIDN to build new shared domain registry platform

Lynn Greiner
Source: sorbetto | Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA), which manages the .CA internet top-level domain (TLD), and SIDN, its counterpart in the Netherlands which manages the .NL TLD, announced a partnership to develop, promote, and support the CIRA Registry Platform.

Under the agreement, the code base and intellectual property of the CIRA platform will be transferred to a jointly-owned and managed Canadian-based corporation, and SIDN will be migrating .NL, the fourth largest country code TLD (ccTLD) in the world, to the new platform.

“When migration is complete, .NL will be running on a new cloud-based version of the current CIRA Registry Platform with the functionality and features SIDN requires to manage the registry effectively,” the press release noted. It also said that the two organizations will collaborate on the development of new features, integration of new technologies, and on expanding the market opportunity for the platform.

“As we enter a new phase for the domain industry, one of increasing competition, consolidation and new technologies, it is critical that like-minded TLDs work together,” said Byron Holland, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of CIRA.

“SIDN is a great partner for this endeavour; their long history of leadership and innovation in our industry will only help to strengthen and protect the platform that runs both .CA, and soon .NL, while helping to build an online platform for similar communities around the world.”

SIDN CEO Roelof Meijer said, “this unique strategic collaboration offers SIDN and CIRA many advantages and prospects. There are benefits in the shorter term due to, among other things, accelerated commissioning of a new, state-of-the-art registration system at lower costs and lower risks than in-house construction from the ground up. And there are benefits and long-term perspectives through lower TCO, faster development, a larger pool of expertise and impact in our industry by offering a ‘best-of-breed’ registration system for peers.”

Financial terms were not revealed.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree.
Previous article
Fundamental privacy rights of Canadian should trump business rights in conflicts, says ex-privacy czar
Next article
Hashtag Trending Oct. 26- Google stock drops with concerns; 41 states suing Meta over youth addiction allegations; The Pope wants your kids to learn Python

Featured Articles

Related Tech News

Tech Jobs

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Tech Companies Hiring Right Now

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2023

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.