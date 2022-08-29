SUBSCRIBE
Charities in Canada in urgent need of computers, says ERA

Ashee Pamma
Source: Getty

Calgary-based non-profit organization, Electronics Recycling Association (ERA) is calling on businesses and individuals to donate their unwanted computers and laptops to help them fill requests from charitable organizations and individuals in need.

Founded in 2004 to address the growing problem of e-waste and digital divide, ERA focuses on recovery and refurbishment of reusable IT equipment while securely managing retiring digital assets. The organizations says they have 1000 pending organizations, including charities, non-profit organizations, schools, and care facilities, that urgently need Information Technology (IT)-related devices in order to develop programs aimed at creating awareness online and improving the lives of Canadians.

ERA currently seeks to collect laptops for the following charities:

“If we all give a little, these donations would be filled in no time. I am looking for your help in making these organizations’ dreams a reality,” said Bojan Paduh, Founder and President of the Electronic Recycling Association.

Pickups of unwanted devices can be scheduled here.

Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at apamma@itwc.ca
