Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Infrastructure

CES 2022: Lenovo announces ThinkPad Z Series laptops

Tom Li
Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 2022 edition
Source: Lenovo

Lenovo has expanded its ThinkPad business laptop family with the AMD-powered Z Series. At launch, the Z Series comprises the 13-inch ThinkPad Z13 and the 16-inch ThinkPad Z16.

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 specifications

Device Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Lenovo ThinkPad Z16
Processor AMD Ryzen PRO U-series processors AMD Ryzen PRO H-series processors
Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Up to 32GB LPDDR5
Graphics Integrated AMD Radeon graphics Integrated AMD Radeon graphics and optional discrete AMD graphics
Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4 SSD Up to 2TB PCIe 4 SSD
Display 13.3-inch, 1,920 x 1200p, 16:10, 400nits IPS touchscreen

13.3-inch, 2,560 x 1600p, 16:10, 400nits OLED non-touch

 16-inch, 1,920 x 1200p, 16:10, 400nits IPS touchscreen

16-inch, 2,560 x 1600p, 16:10, 400nits OLED non-touch
Ports 2x USB 4 Type-C, audio jack 2x USB 4 Type-C, audio jack, SD card reader
Battery 50Whr 70Whr
Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) 1.97kg (4.3 lbs)
Colours Black recycled vegan leather/bronze aluminum

Arctic Grey recycled aluminum

Black recycled aluminum

 Arctic Grey recycled aluminum
Operating system  Windows 11 Windows 11
Pricing and availability Starting at US$1,549, available May 2022 Starting at US$2,099, available May 2022

Both devices are powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO processors. The Z13 gets the more power-efficient U-series processors while the bigger Z16 uses the performance-oriented H-series processors. Designed for businesses and enterprise users, the AMD PRO platform has additional hardware and software security safeguards, as well as a more reliable supply chain for its customers. The AMD processors also feature the Microsoft Pluton security co-processor, which further protects firmware and establishes hardware root of trust.

The Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 laptop showcased at CES 2022
Lenovo ThinkPad Z16. Source: Lenovo

Additionally, the ThinkPad Z13 also uses what Lenovo calls an “exclusive AMD Ryzen PRO processor” but the company refused to reveal more details before CES.

Both laptops can carry up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, 2TB PCIe 4 SSDs, and either an IPS or OLED display. The Z13 uses AMD integrated graphics while the Z16 has the option for discrete AMD graphics.

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 with leather lid
The Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 has a vegan leather-covered lid option. Source: Lenovo

Also present is a 1080p webcam with an IR sensor for Windows Hello. Because the bezel is so thin, the camera array juts out a bit from the top. Lenovo calls the protrusion a “Communications Bar” and even gave it a different colour.

As with all ThinkPad devices, the Z13 and Z16 are tested to the MIL-SPEC 810H standard.

The Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 and ThinkPad Z16 will be available in May 2022 starting at US$1,549 and US$2,099 respectively.

Tom Li
Tom Li
Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at IT World Canada. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at tli@itwc.ca.
