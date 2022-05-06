Canadian long-haul investment firm Aquila acquires global marketing solution provider Comosoft

Aquila has announced the acquisition of Comosoft, a Germany-based global provider of marketing production workflow solutions for retail, catalogue, e-commerce, and manufacturing markets.

Founded in 1994, Comosoft is a global provider of multichannel media and product information management (PIM) systems for B2C and B2B operations, including retailers, grocery chains, manufacturers, and marketing agencies. Through its flagship product LAGO, Comosoft offers all-in-one data and media production functionality to support the planning and output automation requirements for global marketing operations.

“We’re delighted to back Comosoft,” said Daniel Lee, chief executive officer of Aquila. “Aquila is committed to partnering with Comosoft for the long-term. The business will be a critical new addition to our family of media & advertising technology companies.”

As part of this acquisition, Comosoft will continue to support its customers and partners as an autonomous business unit of Aquila-backed Atex, which is a provider of content management, advertising, and commercial software for the global media industry.

“Atex is honored to join forces with Comosoft,” stated Federico Marturano, chief executive officer of Atex. “Product Information Management is a strategic growth vector for Atex with compelling overlap with our existing clients. Through Comosoft’s relevance across Germany, rest of Europe, and North America, we will seek to strengthen commercial and product capabilities in these regions.”

Toronto-based Aquila backs category leaders across software. With global institutional reach throughout media, finance, government, real estate, and education, Aquila exists to help software operators build lasting companies through permanent capital. Unlike traditional investment firms and private equity that harvest investments within three-to-five-year artificial time horizons, Aquila says it invests in people and technology for the long-haul, and never divests its businesses. Aquila is a division within Vela Software, a Toronto-based global provider of software solutions to a number of vertical markets and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canadian diversified software company Constellation Software.

“Becoming one with Aquila is promising and energizing. The opportunity to draw on the experience of Atex, an iconic brand, is real. We look forward to launching Comosoft to new heights,” said Peter Jozefiak, chief executive officer of Comosoft.