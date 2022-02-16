Wednesday, February 16, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
14
0
CloudDigital TransformationManaged Services & OutsourcingWireless & IoT

Canada to get its first AWS Local Zones in Toronto and Vancouver

Pragya Sehgal
AWS logo at Reinvent Las Vegas

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has just announced it is expanding its cloud infrastructure in Canada, with new AWS Local Zones in Toronto and Vancouver. These are the first AWS Local Zones to be located in Canada. 

AWS Local Zones are a type of infrastructure deployment that places AWS compute, storage, database, and other services at the edge of the cloud near large population, industry, and information technology (IT) centres, enabling customers to deploy applications that require single-digit millisecond latency closer to end-users or on-premises data centres. These zones allow customers to use core AWS services locally while connecting to the rest of their workloads running in AWS Regions, with the same elasticity, pay-as-you-go model, application programming interfaces (APIs), and toolsets, the company explained. AWS Local Zones also allow customers with local data residency requirements in Canada to run parts of their applications in on-premises data centers and seamlessly connect to AWS while ensuring ultra-low latency for these types of hybrid deployments.

“We know that delivering ultra-low latency applications for a seamless user experience matters in every business and industry, so we are excited to bring the edge of the cloud closer to more customers in Canada to help meet their requirements,” said Eric Gales, country manager for AWS Canada. “AWS Local Zones will empower more public and private organizations, innovative startups, and AWS partners to deliver a new generation of leading edge, low-latency applications to end users, taking advantage of the cost savings, scalability, and high availability that AWS provides. This new AWS Local Zone(s) is a continuation of our investment to support customers of all kinds and commitment to accelerate innovation by bringing cloud infrastructure to more locations in Canada.”

Customers can connect to AWS Local Zones through an internet connection or use AWS Direct Connect, a cloud service that links an organization’s network directly to AWS to deliver low-latency performance, to route traffic over a private AWS network connection.

The two new AWS Local Zones will complement the company’s existing infrastructure in Canada, including the AWS Canada (Central) Region and six Edge locations in Toronto (3), Montreal (2), and Vancouver (1), along with its upcoming AWS Canada West (Calgary) Region which will be available in late 2023/early 2024. 

 

AWS Local Zones in Canada will join 16 existing AWS Local Zones across the United States and the new 32 AWS Local Zones that are planned to launch in over 21 countries starting in 2022. 

 

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Pragya Sehgal
Pragya Sehgal
Born and raised in the capital city of India - Delhi - bounded by the river Yamuna on the west, Pragya has climbed the Himalayas, and survived medical professional stream in high school without becoming a patient or a doctor. Pragya now makes her home in Canada with her husband - a digital/online marketing fanatic who also loves to prepare delicious meals for her. When she isn’t working or writing around tech, she’s probably watching art films on Netflix, or wondering whether she should cut her hair short or not. Can be contacted at psehgal@itwc.ca or 647.695.3494.
Previous articleNew tool helps Canadian higher education institutions navigate the global talent competition

CES 2022

After being all-digital last year, the Consumer Electronics Show is back in Las Vegas for 2022. Find all the latest news and announcements from the showroom floor at CES 2022.

CES 2022 NEWS COVERAGE

Related Tech News

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Zang Spaces feature
Cloud

Avaya kicks off Engage with two new Zang products

Mandy Kovacs - 0