Bruce Discovery Search: A sky beam on data

When we think of search, we think of Google. When we think of that same ease of use to search our company data, what comes to mind?

We often find ourselves wading through seemingly endless emails, searching through files or folders. We might also reach out to a colleague to track down what we’re looking for. It’s inconvenient for the person looking for information — not to mention the person who is brought into the fold.

The team at Bruce Power didn’t want to settle for the status quo. Together with Shinydocs, Bruce Power set out on a journey akin to building a sky beam to shine a light on the unchartered depths of enterprise search.

The team’s first step began with developing a customer journey to gain a deeper understanding of their users’ pain points. Laurie Constantine, Shinydocs’ Client Engagement Manager, said a key part of this discovery process was to “dig into the data to uncover what was lacking.”

The team soon discovered the path to transformation didn’t rely solely on the data itself. As Constantine described it, the journey to transform the organization “started with enriching the information,” to enable employees to “make powerful connections with data.”

With this key insight in mind, Bruce Discovery Search was born. The platform paves the way for search, while empowering the team to synergize ideas and information. Bruce Discovery Search’s robust self-service meets employees where they’re at. Constantine adds, “It makes connections for you to serve the information you are looking for.”

Knowing how to connect data while enabling people to fill in the gaps is equally important. It’s why the team worked so hard to discover the data already available within the organization, which existed in silos.

Continuous improvement helps support the team’s key outcome to deliver the most value to individuals across the organization. The project team’s relentless focus on actionable outcomes has been a key determinant of the program’s success.

When reflecting on the project, Constantine notes that “the people aspect is often missed.” She adds, “In the end, you cannot lose sight of the fact that you need to work with people to help articulate a concrete and actionable vision.” A key first step is a focus on making people’s jobs quicker and easier.

