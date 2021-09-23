Thursday, September 23, 2021
SUBSCRIBE
25
0
Big Data & Analytics

Bruce Discovery Search: A sky beam on data

IT World Canada

When we think of search, we think of Google. When we think of that same ease of use to search our company data, what comes to mind?

We often find ourselves wading through seemingly endless emails, searching through files or folders. We might also reach out to a colleague to track down what we’re looking for. It’s inconvenient for the person looking for information — not to mention the person who is brought into the fold.

The team at Bruce Power didn’t want to settle for the status quo. Together with Shinydocs, Bruce Power set out on a journey akin to building a sky beam to shine a light on the unchartered depths of enterprise search.

Watch Analytics Unleashed on demand

The team’s first step began with developing a customer journey to gain a deeper understanding of their users’ pain points. Laurie Constantine, Shinydocs’ Client Engagement Manager, said a key part of this discovery process was to “dig into the data to uncover what was lacking.”

The team soon discovered the path to transformation didn’t rely solely on the data itself. As Constantine described it, the journey to transform the organization “started with enriching the information,” to enable employees to “make powerful connections with data.”

With this key insight in mind, Bruce Discovery Search was born. The platform paves the way for search, while empowering the team to synergize ideas and information. Bruce Discovery Search’s robust self-service meets employees where they’re at. Constantine adds, “It makes connections for you to serve the information you are looking for.”

Knowing how to connect data while enabling people to fill in the gaps is equally important. It’s why the team worked so hard to discover the data already available within the organization, which existed in silos.

Continuous improvement helps support the team’s key outcome to deliver the most value to individuals across the organization. The project team’s relentless focus on actionable outcomes has been a key determinant of the program’s success.

When reflecting on the project, Constantine notes that “the people aspect is often missed.” She adds, “In the end, you cannot lose sight of the fact that you need to work with people to help articulate a concrete and actionable vision.” A key first step is a focus on making people’s jobs quicker and easier.

If you missed Analytics Unleashed, don’t worry! It’s available for on-demand viewing.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
IT World Canada
Previous articleHashtag Trending Sept. 23- Apple Wallet for vaccine proof; U.S. Internet freedom; Amazon’s tech dressing rooms
Next articleQuestrade: Empowering users while delivering results

Related Tech News

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Big Data & Analytics

Innovate or go under: The value of data as integral to...

IT World Canada - 0