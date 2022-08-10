Tuesday, August 9, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
28
0
Security

BRP victim of a cyberattack

Renaud Larue-Langlois
Image by Metamorworks via GettyImages.ca

Recreational products manufacturer BRP, based in Valcourt, QC, said in a press release today that it is currently the target of what it called “malicious cybersecurity activity”.

At press time, few details are available on the exact nature of the attack, but BRP says it took immediate action to contain the situation. It has called on its internal network of IT professionals and also retained the services of cybersecurity experts to help it secure its systems and support its internal investigation.

The company also announced that it has had to temporarily suspend its operations, potentially causing delays in transactions with its customers and suppliers.

BRP is a major player in the motorsports products industry. Its product line includes brands such as Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am and Rotax. The company’s sales in more than 120 countries amount annually to C$7.6 billion, and it employs nearly 20,000 people.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Renaud Larue-Langlois
Renaud Larue-Langlois
Half journalist, half IT Manager, full technology nerd. After a 25+ year career in IT, becoming a writer was a natural choice for Renaud. It literally runs in his family. His areas of interest are... anything, as long as it's technology-related. He can be reached at rlaruelanglois@itwc.ca
Previous articleIntel launches Arc Pro A-series workstation graphics solutions

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com