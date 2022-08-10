BRP victim of a cyberattack

Recreational products manufacturer BRP, based in Valcourt, QC, said in a press release today that it is currently the target of what it called “malicious cybersecurity activity”.

At press time, few details are available on the exact nature of the attack, but BRP says it took immediate action to contain the situation. It has called on its internal network of IT professionals and also retained the services of cybersecurity experts to help it secure its systems and support its internal investigation.

The company also announced that it has had to temporarily suspend its operations, potentially causing delays in transactions with its customers and suppliers.

BRP is a major player in the motorsports products industry. Its product line includes brands such as Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am and Rotax. The company’s sales in more than 120 countries amount annually to C$7.6 billion, and it employs nearly 20,000 people.