British Columbia receives $6.7 million project to improve internet connectivity

The Canadian government announced a CA$6.7 million fund for Telus Communications to bring its PureFibre internet service to rural residents of British Columbia.

Announced today by Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, the new project will connect 1,977 underserved households in Pemberton, Steelhead, Ryder Lake, Princeton and Sunshine Coast.

The funding is part of the Rapid Response Stream of the $1.75 billion Universal Broadband Fund announced Nov.9, 2020, of which $150 million were set aside for connectivity projects that could be completed by November 2021.

“Connecting every Canadian household, every business and every community is a key part of our pandemic response,” said Patrick Weiler, member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country during the press briefing. “Connecting rural households will create economic opportunities in rural communities and improve the quality of life in rural and remote areas.”

Minister Monsef said in the press brief that the government has approved 20 projects in British Columbia, totalling around $90 million, which will bring faster internet to 28,000 households in the region.

Canada’s Connectivity Strategy aims to bring 50mbps download and 10mbps upload speeds to all Canadians. As a part of a multi-year plan, the 1.75 billion Universal Broadband Fund aims to connect 98 per cent of Canadians to high-speed internet by 2026 and 100 per cent by 2030.

