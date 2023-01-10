Blackberry unveils new in-vehicle software and partnerships

Last week at CES, Blackberry announced new automotive offerings and partnerships designed to accelerate innovation in in-vehicle and edge software, and enhance experiences for customers.
Here are Blackberry’s new products and partnerships unveiled at CES 2023:
- Blackberry deepened their relationship with automotive software company, Elektrobit to support the open-source, memory-safe Rust programming language to help developers build safe and reliable software.
- Automotive OEM supplier Garmin chose Blackberry’s embedded software solutions arm, Blackberry QNX, to demonstrate Garmin Unified Cabin at CES 2023. Garmin Unified Cabin brings together multiple domains, touchscreens and wireless devices on a single SoC (system on chip). BlackBerry will provide Garmin with embedded services, BlackBerry QNX Neutrino RTOS and QNX Hypervisor.
- Automotive supplier Marelli has chosen Blackberry’s QNX Acoustics Management Platform (AMP) to enable the company to enhance in-car audio experience in software-defined vehicles, through MInD-Xp, the company’s new Cockpit DCU (domain control unit) platform, demonstrated at CES 2023.
- BlackBerry and semiconductor manufacturing company Texas Instruments unveiled the QNX Academy for Functional Safety, an online software developer enablement program designed to empower software innovation efforts and de-risk the product development process for safe and secure embedded systems.
- Blackberry introduced QNX Accelerate, an initiative that makes the cloud-based version of the company’s QNX Neutrino Real Time Operating System (RTOS) and QNX OS for Safety available in the AWS Marketplace. This seeks to help enable mission-critical application developers to streamline and accelerate development cycles for embedded systems.
- BlackBerry IVY, a cloud-connected automotive AI platform co-developed by BlackBerry and Amazon Web Services (AWS) is now pre-integrated into three commercially-available digital cockpit platforms from automotive suppliers Bosch and PATEO. These implementations were demonstrated at CES.
- China-based automaker, Dongfeng Motor, has selected a BlackBerry IVY-powered PATEO Digital Cockpit for its new all-electric VOYAH H97 model, following the successful completion of a proof of concept (POC) project. With this implementation, Dongfeng Motor seeks to deploy new applications to help enhance the in-vehicle experience for drivers and passengers alike.