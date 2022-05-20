Friday, May 20, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
6
0
Auto TechSoftwareSupply Chain

BlackBerry signs agreement with Magna to collaborate on ADAS solutions

Tom Li
Close-up - Hand of man driving car on the road.
Credit: Getty Images

BlackBerry has entered into a multi-year agreement with Magna International, a Canadian automobile components maker, to integrate advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) solutions into Magna products.

Under the agreement, BlackBerry will provide Magna with a QNX software suite including the QNX Software Development Platform, QNX OS for Safety, QNX Platform for ADAS, and BlackBerry’s professional engineering services.

Together, BlackBerry and Magna will work on system-level integration, performance optimization, and solution validation. With a tighter, more collaborative partnership, automakers can expect components equipped with QNX-based assisted driving features to arrive on the market much quicker.

Magna supplies automakers with components for all aspects of vehicles, from power trains to assisted driving features. It also provides an array of vehicle sensors such as cameras, radar, and ultrasonic sensors to be used by autonomous driving software, such as the BlackBerry QNX suite.

In its press release, Magna reiterated that collaborating with BlackBerry will increase its speed to market.

“With software now being a driving force in the automotive industry, delivering compelling solutions that are seamlessly integrated into a vehicle allows OEMs to differentiate themselves,” said John Wall, senior vice president of BlackBerry Technology Solutions. “We are excited to be working with Magna, a fast-moving company on the cutting edge of ADAS, as the technologies undergo rapid adoption and expansion driven by a number of regulatory mandates that are on the horizon.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Tom Li
Tom Li
Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at IT World Canada. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at tli@itwc.ca.
Previous articleRound13 launches a dedicated fund to invest in blockchain and digital asset market; raises US$70 million to date

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com