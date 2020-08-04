BlackBerry launches open-source tool to help reverse engineer malware

After being open-sourced on GitHub since last week, BlackBerry made it official yesterday by releasing its new Python-based app to help reverse engineer pesky malware.

Named PE Tree, the app for Linux, Mac, and Windows can reverse-engineer and analyze the internal structure of Portable Executable (PE) files, according to BlackBerry. PE files are popular with malware authors who hide malicious payloads inside them.

“The cybersecurity threat landscape continues to evolve and cyberattacks are getting more sophisticated with potential to cause greater damage,” said Eric Milam, vice-president of research operations, BlackBerry, in a press release.

Businesses today have to contend with more diverse malware sprouting like weeds, and it’s not just the Emotets and TrickBots of the world, but Ryuk and Sodinokibi, both of which caused significant disruptions globally in 2019. Meanwhile, malware like SecurityRun, according to a report from Malwarebytes, can achieve high distribution almost “exclusively against business victims.”

That same report also says there was an average of 11 threats per Mac endpoints in 2019, nearly double the average of 5.8 threats per endpoint on Windows.

The open-source tool’s list of features include:

Standalone application and IDAPython plugin

Supports Windows/Linux/Mac

Rainbow PE ratio map: High-level overview of PE structures, size and file location Allows for fast visual comparison of PE samples

Displays the following PE headers in a tree view: MZ header DOS stub Rich headers NT/File/Optional headers Data directories Sections Imports Exports Debug information Load config TLS Resources Version information Certificates Overlay

Extract and save data from: DOS stub Sections Resources Certificates Overlay

Send data to CyberChef

VirusTotal search of: File hashes PDB path Timestamps Section hash/name Import hash/name Export name Resource hash Certificate serial

Standalone application; Double-click VA/RVA to disassemble with capstone Hex-dump data

IDAPython plugin: Easy navigation of PE file structures Double-click VA/RVA to view in IDA-view/hex-view Search IDB for in-memory PE files; Reconstruct imports (IAT + IDT) Dump reconstructed PE files Automatically comment PE file structures in IDB Automatically label IAT offsets in IDB



PE tree isn’t the only tool of its kind: a similar app developed by malware analyst Aleksandra “Hasherezade” Doniec, who also works for Malwarebytes, can be found here.

