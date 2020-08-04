Privacy & Security BlackBerry launches open-source tool to help reverse engineer malware Alex Coop @ItsJustAlexCoop Published: August 4th, 2020After being open-sourced on GitHub since last week, BlackBerry made it official yesterday by releasing its new Python-based app to help reverse engineer pesky malware.Named PE Tree, the app for Linux, Mac, and Windows can reverse-engineer and analyze the internal structure of Portable Executable (PE) files, according to BlackBerry. PE files are popular with malware authors who hide malicious payloads inside them.“The cybersecurity threat landscape continues to evolve and cyberattacks are getting more sophisticated with potential to cause greater damage,” said Eric Milam, vice-president of research operations, BlackBerry, in a press release. PE files are parsed using Ero Carrera’s pefile module before being mapped into a tree-view, providing a summary of above headers. Source: BlackBerryBusinesses today have to contend with more diverse malware sprouting like weeds, and it’s not just the Emotets and TrickBots of the world, but Ryuk and Sodinokibi, both of which caused significant disruptions globally in 2019. Meanwhile, malware like SecurityRun, according to a report from Malwarebytes, can achieve high distribution almost “exclusively against business victims.”That same report also says there was an average of 11 threats per Mac endpoints in 2019, nearly double the average of 5.8 threats per endpoint on Windows.The open-source tool’s list of features include:Standalone application and IDAPython pluginSupports Windows/Linux/MacRainbow PE ratio map:High-level overview of PE structures, size and file locationAllows for fast visual comparison of PE samplesDisplays the following PE headers in a tree view:MZ headerDOS stubRich headersNT/File/Optional headersData directoriesSectionsImportsExportsDebug informationLoad configTLSResourcesVersion informationCertificatesOverlayExtract and save data from:DOS stubSectionsResourcesCertificatesOverlaySend data to CyberChefVirusTotal search of:File hashesPDB pathTimestampsSection hash/nameImport hash/nameExport nameResource hashCertificate serialStandalone application;Double-click VA/RVA to disassemble with capstoneHex-dump dataIDAPython plugin:Easy navigation of PE file structuresDouble-click VA/RVA to view in IDA-view/hex-viewSearch IDB for in-memory PE files;Reconstruct imports (IAT + IDT)Dump reconstructed PE filesAutomatically comment PE file structures in IDBAutomatically label IAT offsets in IDBPE tree isn’t the only tool of its kind: a similar app developed by malware analyst Aleksandra “Hasherezade” Doniec, who also works for Malwarebytes, can be found here. Related Download Sponsor: CanadianCIO Cybersecurity Conversations with your Board – A Survival Guide A SURVIVAL GUIDE BY CLAUDIO SILVESTRI, VICE-PRESIDENT AND CIO, NAV CANADA Download Now Privacy & Security BlackBerry, open-source, postmedia