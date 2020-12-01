BlackBerry and AWS joins forces to create intelligent vehicle development platform

BlackBerry and AWS have entered into a multi-year agreement to co-develop a new BlackBerry intelligent vehicle data platform.

Announced this morning, BlackBerry IVY is a cloud-connected software platform that allows a developer to securely access and analyze vehicle sensor data, from which the developer can gain actionable insights. It solves the various specialized data formats generated by vehicle sensors from different vendors. The data can then be analyzed using machine learning, thus reducing development complexity and increasing speed to market.

Another marquee benefit is that IVY provides a way for developers to share data to develop services across multiple vehicle models. BlackBerry says this is superior to building specialized systems for individual vehicle models, which is a common practice in today’s manufacturing. The data can be shared using the platform’s API while providing full control on who can access that data and at what nuance.

IVY combines BlackBerry’s QNX embedded system with Amazon’s cloud services. The system runs locally inside the vehicle, but can be managed over the cloud. In addition, it supports multiple vehicle operating systems and multi-cloud deployments for compatibility across different manufacturers.

“Data and connectivity are opening new avenues for innovation in the automotive industry, and BlackBerry and AWS share a common vision to provide automakers and developers with better insights so that they can deliver new services to consumers,” said John Chen, BlackBerry CEO in the press release. “This software platform promises to bring an era of invention to the in-vehicle experience and help create new applications, services, and opportunities without compromising safety, security, or customer privacy. We are pleased to expand our relationship with AWS to execute this vision and deliver BlackBerry IVY.”

In its Dec. 1 press release, BlackBerry described a few potential applications for IVY, including serving feature suggestions based on the driver’s behaviour and hazardous road conditions. Electric vehicle owners can choose to share their car’s battery information with third-party charging networks to book a charging connector. IVY can then analyze how these features are used and report back to the development team.

