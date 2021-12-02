AWS launches program to identify partners working to transition to a lower carbon world

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the AWS Energy Competency Program to identify, validate, and promote software and services partners with demonstrated AWS technical expertise and proven customer success in building solutions that span the Energy value chain.

What is AWS Energy Competency?

Vertical AWS Competencies are designed for AWS partners with segment-specific solutions and practices on AWS who have extensive expertise and experience focused on a specific market segment. Partners with highly targeted solutions to industry-specific challenges and consulting practices that offer a unique segment domain knowledge are best positioned to pursue these Competencies. AWS Energy Competency Partners have demonstrated success in building innovative, cloud-based solutions in core Energy business areas such as upstream, midstream, downstream, HSE, new energies, data analytics and insights, core energy business applications, the company explains.

These partners enable energy producers worldwide to build and operate assets efficiently and safely, while working to transition to a lower carbon world, and have to undergo a rigorous technical validation related to energy industry-specific best practices. The program validation checklists for both AWS Services Partners and AWS Software Partners provide the criteria necessary to achieve this AWS Competency designation.

The company also formally introduced 32 launch partners who worked with it this year to develop this new program for energy partners and customers around the world.

An example of the work AWS Energy Competency Partners are delivering to customers comes from Slalom, a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation in 41 markets around the world.

TC Energy, a North American energy company managing 44,000 kilometers of pipelines and transporting 13 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day, partnered with Slalom to develop a business intelligence application that uses machine learning to help customers optimize gas scheduling and throughput. Through this system, TC Energy can now maximize capacity from existing systems to serve customers’ needs immediately, the company noted.

Another example is Unleash Live, an AI video analytics platform provider. Its customer, Worley, is an industrial engineering solutions company providing operations and maintenance services for assets including wind farms, solar parks, distributed energy systems, hydro power, and renewable natural gas projects. For Worley, conducting inspections at scale as assets age is a challenge. Worley uses Unleash Live to leverage drones and computer vision for inspections. These computer vision models have been designed to detect and grade up to nine different types of defects, providing engineers with a cost-effective way of performing many inspections without the need for expensive manual reviews.