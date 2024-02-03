Apple’s New Vision Pro: The Best of YouTube

I watch far too many YouTube videos – so you don’t have to.

I’ve read a lot about the Vision Pro from Apple but these crazy guys give a really good and objective view of the Vision Pro. It’s far better than the fanboy raves or the corporate blah-blah. If you are interested in finding our what Apple’s Vision Pro is but like me, aren’t going to spend thousands of dollars to find out – check this out.

Here’s what they the talk about in the video. It’s rough notes but it’s what I remember. It’s a mixture of points and quotes from the video. Of course, check it out for yourself. This is just a guide:

The battery in the Vision Pro is heavier and bigger than expected, with an M2 Chip and R1 chip putting out 78 Watts. The quality looks insane, like looking at a 4K display or maybe better than a 4K 32in display. “I got my phone out and it is all blurry just like with most cameras. You have a Minal focusing distance so right over here. It’s sharp but it’s still fuzzy to read the text.” (This came as a surprise to me) The speed of controlling stuff with my eyes on the Vision Pro is way faster than a mouse, it’s insane! (This is really cool – how you can select things with your eyes. This had me thinking about real uses for this. Also watch for how you select things with gestures. We are seeing what the next interface with out computers will be like, maybe not today, but sometime very soon.) The app downloaded and installed almost instantly, making it so easy to spend money on this. (They are talking about how easy it is to buy apps using the Vision Pro. There aren’t a lot of them yet – I covered that disappointment in my daily podcast. But when they are there, this is going to be how Apple will make billions from you, a few dollars at a time. They already pull in close to 100 billion dollars in purchase in their app stores.) Connecting the Vision Pro to a Mac and screen mirroring to another laptop for screen recording is really impressive, it looks better than expected and legit looks like 4K quality. The processing is being done four times speed on my Mac, and it actually is really quick and as far as the quality being able to read everything it looks really good. (They talk a lot about the speed of how this delivers, which is absolutely critical and it seems to be working. I wonder what it would be like in my satellite internet world.) Wearing the Vision Pro for 3 hours was comfortable, with minimal pressure and no issues with the weight on the face. (I can’t imagine keeping that thing on for three hours. But apparently, Apple has pulled it off and it’s comfortable enough for long sessions.)

That’s my “best of YouTube” for the Apple Vision Pro. Let me know if these are helpful or useful. I’ll try to give you only the videos that I find appear to be honest, factual and informative.