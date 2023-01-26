SUBSCRIBE
Apple unveils new resources for Data Privacy Day

Lynn Greiner

In honour of this year’s Data Privacy Day, which takes place Saturday, Apple has unveiled new educational resources to help customers learn how to retain control of their data.

Available now is an entertaining set of four videos, launched Tuesday, entitled A Day in the Life of an Average Person’s Data, which feature Apple TV+ Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed. In the episodes, an Apple Store specialist accompanies Mohammed as he goes through his day, and explains iPhone privacy features including Mail Privacy Protection, Intelligent Tracking Prevention, App Tracking Transparency, and Wallet and Apple Pay.

The company is also launching a new 30 minute Today at Apple training session on Saturday. Called Taking Charge of Your Privacy on iPhone, it walks customers through iOS features including Mail Privacy Protection, Safety Check, Location Services, and passkeys.

“We created Today at Apple to spark creativity and enable our customers to get the most out of their Apple products and features,” said Tracey Hannelly, Apple’s senior director of retail engagement and marketing.

Customers can register online for a session at their local Apple store.

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree.
