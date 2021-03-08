Apple to discontinue the iMac Pro

Apple will be discontinuing the iMac Pro, its workstation all-in-one computer.

The iMac Pro’s purchase page now informs buyers that the device is “available while supplies last.” Apple has also removed iMac Pro’s custom build option from the buy page. The iMac Pro now only comes with an Intel 10-core Xeon W processor, 32GB of ECC memory, AMD Radeon Pro Vega 56 graphics, and 1TB SSD storage for CA$6,299.

Apple introduced the iMac Pro in 2017 as a souped-up all-in-one workstation for professional content creators. As such, it came with Intel’s Xeon workstation processors, error-correcting memory and a 27-inch 5K display.

After its initial release, Apple made little change to the iMac Pro’s hardware. Unlike the bulkier Mac Pro computers, which have enough room to let users upgrade components with relative ease, the iMac Pro only allows users to upgrade the RAM due to its design. It’s technically possible to upgrade the processor, but that would void the warranty. Its constrained upgrade path left few options for DIY users who wanted to adopt newer technology.

Apple has yet to announce future plans for the iMac Pro or whether there will be a successor. But if one is in the pipeline, then it will likely be equipped with Apple’s own silicon rather than Intel’s processors. Tech publication 9to5 Mac also theorizes that Apple may merge the Pro line with the regular iMac series once it fully transitions to using its own processors.

