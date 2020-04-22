AMD releases new mainstream Ryzen 3 processors and B550 chipset

AMD has released two new affordable Ryzen 3 processors for day-to-day workloads and mainstream B550 motherboard chipset.

The Ryzen 3 3300X and Ryzen 3 3100 processors feature 4 cores/8 threads, and 16MB of L3 cache. While they’re both rated at a 65W thermal design power (TDP), the Ryzen 3 3300X has a 200MHz higher base clock and a 400MHz higher boost clock than the Ryzen 3 3100.

Model AMD Ryzen 3 3300X AMD Ryzen 3 3100X Cores/ Threads 4/8 4/8 TDP 65W 65W Base/Boost frequency 3.8Ghz / 4.3GHz 3.6Ghz / 3.9GHz L3 cache 16MB 16MB Socket AM4 AM4 Price (USD) $120 $99 Release date May 21, 2020 May 21, 2020

The Ryzen 3 3300X and Ryzen 3 3100 processors use the AM4 socket and will arrive on May 12, 2020, globally for US$120 and US$100 respectively.

More importantly, AMD has released the long-awaited B550 motherboard chipset for the mainstream and performance crowd. Whereas the motherboards with the X570 chipset have been around for a while, consumers looking for more affordable options for their Ryzen 3000 processors could only choose motherboards with the B450 chipsets released in 2018.

AMD has yet to release the full specifications for the B550 chipset, but expect it to be nearly identical to the older B450 save upgrading the PCIe lane version from 3.0 to 4.0. With doubles the bandwidth of PCIe 3.0, PCIe 4.0 enables higher transfer rates for newer storage devices, such as PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs.

Motherboards with B550 chipsets will be available starting June 16 from various motherboard manufacturers.

