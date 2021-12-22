Wednesday, December 22, 2021
SUBSCRIBE
32
0
CloudInfrastructureSoftware

Amazon Web Services hit with another outage, many services now restored

Tom Li
Blackout concept. Emergency failure red light in data center with servers.
Credit: Getty Images

A power outage at an Amazon data centre in Northern Virginia caused a widespread outage for Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The outage affected several customers, including Slack, Epic Games, EA, Imgur and Trello.

Users began reporting problems with AWS on Downdetector at around 8 a.m ET. Other services also saw a spike in error reports at the same time.

AWS outage reports on Downdetector.ca.
AWS outage reports on Downdetector.ca. Source: Downdetector.

On the AWS status page, Amazon noted that the power outage increased launch failures and networking connectivity issues in a single Availability Zone in the US-EAST-1 Region. Other Availability Zones within the US-EAST-1 Region were not affected by this issue.

Although Amazon restored most services in about two hours, some issues still remain as of 1:30 p.m. ET. AWS recommends that customers relaunch affected EC2 instances within the Availability Zone to restore services.

But AWS’s problems aren’t over. Around 12:30 p.m. ET, new issues with AWS Single Signon have emerged, also at the North Virginia site.

This outage marks the third one for AWS this month. The biggest one occurred on Dec. 7 when an error in the AWS API crippled Amazon’s services, Disney+, Tinder and various other services hosted on AWS. That outage lasted almost 10 hours.

Update:

[3:10 p.m.] AWS is now experiencing increased error rates for customers using Directory Services AD connector or Managed AD with Amazon SSO in the US-East-1 region. Amazon has identified the cause to be related to Directory Services. Resolution efforts are ongoing.

 

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Tom Li
Tom Li
Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at IT World Canada. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at tli@itwc.ca.
Previous articleThreat actors behind SolarWinds compromise are still active, warns Mandiant
Next articleVancouver software company to acquire Australia-based Link Group for CA$3.2 billion

Related Tech News

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Cloud

Virtual cloud desktops make education anywhere a reality

Cindy Baker - 0