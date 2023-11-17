SUBSCRIBE
21
0
Artificial IntelligenceCompaniesLeadership

Altman out at OpenAI; Murati appointed interim CEO

Lynn Greiner

Today, the board of directors at ChatGPT developer OpenAI announced that chief executive officer (CEO) Sam Altman is departing as CEO and leaving the board of directors, effective immediately. Chief technology officer Mira Murati has been appointed interim CEO.

In a post on the OpenAI blog, the company said Altman’s departure “follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.”

In a statement, the board of directors said: “OpenAI was deliberately structured to advance our mission: to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all humanity. The board remains fully committed to serving this mission. We are grateful for Sam’s many contributions to the founding and growth of OpenAI. At the same time, we believe new leadership is necessary as we move forward. As the leader of the company’s research, product, and safety functions, Mira is exceptionally qualified to step into the role of interim CEO. We have the utmost confidence in her ability to lead OpenAI during this transition period.”

As part of the transition, the chairman of the board, Greg Brockman, will be stepping down, though he will continue as president, reporting to the CEO.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree.
Previous article
Cyber Security Today, Week in Review for the week ending Friday, Nov. 17, 2023

Featured Articles

Cloud

Empowering the hybrid workforce: how technology can build a better employee experience

Across the country, employees from organizations of all sizes expect flexibility...
Read more
Companies

What’s behind the best customer experience: How to make it real for your business

The best customer experience – the kind that builds businesses and...
Read more
Cloud

Overcoming the obstacles to optimized operations

Network-driven optimization is a top priority for many Canadian business leaders...
Read more
Artificial Intelligence

Thriving amid Canada’s tech talent shortage

With today’s tight labour market, rising customer demands, fast-evolving cyber threats...
Read more
Artificial Intelligence

Staying protected and compliant in an evolving IT landscape

Canadian businesses have changed remarkably and quickly over the last few...
Read more

Related Tech News

Tech Jobs

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Tech Companies Hiring Right Now

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2023

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.