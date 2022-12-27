AI and data management at the forefront of SAS’ 2023 IT predictions

IT predictions for 2023 are echoing one main message: 2023 will be plagued with the consequences of global supply chain issues, rising inflation and interest rates as we attempt to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Analytics software provider SAS says that organizations will have to brace themselves to face these challenges, prepare to take hits, and cut costs while keeping up with digital transformation and maintaining growth.

Here are the top predictions from the company, encompassing data ethics and management, AI, healthcare, sustainability, emerging technologies and more: